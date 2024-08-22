Man reportedly attempts to rob West Point store with butcher knife

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who went inside a West Point store with a butcher knife in his pants is accused of making some bad decisions.

23-year-old Travonte Dixon was charged with attempted armed robbery.

West Point investigators said Dixon went inside Hibbett Sports on Sunday.

He’s accused of showing employees the knife that was down the front of his pants and demanded they put items on the counter.

When another customer walked into the store, Dixon walked out and employees locked the door. They also called the police.

While officers were in the area looking for Dixon, he showed back up to the store and tried to get inside.

Police were able to quickly arrest him.

No one was injured.

Bond for Dixon was set at $100,000.

