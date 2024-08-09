Man reportedly leaves apology note after burglarizing buildings
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of breaking into storage buildings leaves an apology note but still goes to jail.
29-year-old Zachary Cox was charged with three counts of commercial burglary.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the burglaries happened on Performance Drive.
The victims told investigators there was a note left in the buildings where their items were taken.
There was also a number left on the notes for the victims to text and Cox said he would repay them.
More charges are possible in the ongoing investigation.