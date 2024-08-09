Man reportedly leaves apology note after burglarizing buildings

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of breaking into storage buildings leaves an apology note but still goes to jail.

29-year-old Zachary Cox was charged with three counts of commercial burglary.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the burglaries happened on Performance Drive.

The victims told investigators there was a note left in the buildings where their items were taken.

There was also a number left on the notes for the victims to text and Cox said he would repay them.

More charges are possible in the ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X