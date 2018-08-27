Man sentenced 15 years on kidnapping charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A man will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to kidnapping.

Back in April of 2017, police say Patrick Roby robbed and kidnapped a Japanese businessman in the parking lot of the Leigh Mall.

Roby got in the the passenger seat of the car telling the victim where to go.

The two eventually switched seats, then Roby forced the victim to give him money and stop by an ATM.

Roby then forced the victim to use a credit card to secure a room at a Columbus motel.

After the room was rented, the victim was able to get a way and call police.