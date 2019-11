ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man was found guilty in a 2015 deadly stabbing investigation.

Jimmy Carpenter was sentenced to life in prison after the jury’s verdict. He will not be eligible for parole.

- Advertisement -

Sharon Rose Johnson, 65, was found stabbed to death inside her home in August 2015.

Investigators said Carpenter was found in the woods behind Johnson’s house.

She was stabbed multiple times.

Deputies believed Carpenter was acting as a caregiver for Johnson.