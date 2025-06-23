Man sentenced to 12 years for carjacking in Corinth

scales trial jury court crime law

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth carjacker will spend more than a decade in prison.

Talinn Loveless was sentenced to 12 years in Federal prison today.

Loveless had previously pled guilty to taking a motor vehicle by force and brandishing a firearm during the commission of that crime.

Brandishing a firearm carries a mandatory 7 years to be served consecutively with the sentence for the related crime.

Judge Glen Davidson gave Loveless 5 years for the carjacking and 7 for the firearms charge.

Loveless will also be under three years of post-release supervision, and he must pay $5,000 in restitution.

The Corinth Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the FBI investigated the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.