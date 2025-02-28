Man sentenced to 40 years for drug trafficking in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi man will spend the next 40 years in prison after he is sentenced on drug trafficking charges.

On Wednesday, February 27, a Lee County jury returned guilty verdicts against Johnny Lee Nash, for one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Nash was sentenced by Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk to 40 years in prison.

Nash is classified as a habitual offender and will not be eligible for parole or any other form of early release.

First Circuit Court District Attorney Jason Herring said the charges follow an extensive investigation by Lt. Daniel Shepherd and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. Herring says the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Tupelo Police also assisted in the investigation.

