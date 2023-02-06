Man sentenced to prison in Ala. for 2 felony child pornography charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man will spend 20 years in prison after being sentenced on two felony child pornography charges in Fayette County, Ala.

21-year-old Mason Logan Martinez pleaded guilty to the dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography in October of last year.

He admitted to creating and sharing obscene videos depicting underage females.

He has been in jail since his arrest in May of 2021.

Martinez was sentenced to 20 years for the dissemination charge and 10 years for the possession charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

