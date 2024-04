Man shoots at person in process of repossessing his vehicle

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The repossession of a vehicle led to the arrest of a man in Oxford.

22-year-old Jamarion Sharp was charged with aggravated assault.

Oxford police were called about a shooting this past Friday near Price Hill Park.

Investigators believe Sharp fired a gun towards the victim while the vehicle was in the process of being repossessed.

No injuries were reported.

Sharp was given a $100,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X