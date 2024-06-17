Man shot by Alcorn County sheriff’s deputy dies at hospital

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who was shot by an Alcorn County sheriff’s deputy earlier in June has died.

Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones said 39-year-old Jason Sekerak died Tuesday at Region One in Memphis.

He was taken to Memphis after being shot.

Sekerak’s mother told WREG-TV she was being severely beaten by her son before police arrived and shot him in the back of the neck.

Reports said the deputy gave Sekerak verbal commands and deployed his Taser which seemingly did not affect him.

He continued to strike his mother, leading to the deputy firing a shot.

His body will be taken to the state’s medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X