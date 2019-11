CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man charged with shooting his estranged wife will spend nearly four decades in jail.

Adrian Golden pleaded guilty to first degree attempted murder earlier this week. Friday morning, he was ordered to serve 38 years in jail.

Golden shot his wife, Kimberly Sisk, in Bruce during the summer of 2017.

He was on the run for nearly a year and a half before being captured in Texarkana, Arkansas.