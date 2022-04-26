Man stopped for careless driving now behind bars

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stop for Careless Driving leads to a chase, now a Lee County man is behind bars charged with drug trafficking.

On Monday a Lee County Deputy pulled over a driver in the Dixie Creek area for careless driving. The driver, Kerry Scruggs, ran away from the deputy.

The deputy caught Scruggs, who reportedly began fighting with the officer.

Other officers arrived on the scene and arrested Scruggs.

While searching Scruggs, deputies reportedly found a felony amount of what is believed to be Methamphetamine on him and in his vehicle.

Scruggs is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

He’s in the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.