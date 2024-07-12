Man suspected in homicide of mother, girlfriend in Winston County

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is a suspect in the death of his mother and girlfriend in Winston County.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said deputies were called to Zion Ridge Road on Thursday evening about the homicide. He believes the two women, whose names are not being released, were killed on Monday or Tuesday.

Thursday night, the Winston County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media that Carlos Daniels was wanted for questioning. A few hours later, he was captured in Scott County.

Perkins told WCBI there are two crime scenes but did not disclose the second location.

Investigators are not releasing how the women were killed or how Daniels became a suspect so quickly in the case.

Before this incident, Daniels had outstanding warrants for his arrest on misdemeanor charges in Winston County and a contempt of court charge in Starkville.

Daniels was arrested late last month after being accused of stealing a truck in the Lowe’s parking lot. Perkins said Daniels cut off his ankle monitor and that’s why he had an outstanding charge in Starkville.

As of Friday morning, Daniels had not been formally charged in connection with the homicide case. However, investigators did expect that to happen at some point.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X