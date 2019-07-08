Man taken to hospital for gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Someone thought it was fireworks but Columbus police believed it was a shooting.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by a passerby on Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

He was picked up in the 1500 block of 23rd Street North, which was only a block away from a call about fireworks being fired.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the gunshot victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was not cooperating with the investigation and there is no suspect information available.