Man threatening people on social media gets 41-month term

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) – A Lauderdale County man will spend more than three years after threatening African American people in Oxford over social media.

Christian Bunyard was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said the threats happened in May and July 2020.

Bunyard used Snapchat to threaten a school shooting, to kill and rape African American people in Oxford, and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos.

He pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce and making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication in April 2021.

