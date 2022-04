TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man will serve 25 years in prison for a child sex crime.

43-year-old George Hawkins was convicted by a Tishomingo County jury for sexual battery by a person in a position of trust.

District Attorney John Weddle says the victim was 16 at the time of the crime.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, along with state agencies.

Hawkins will not be eligible for parole or early release.