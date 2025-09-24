Man to spend 20 years for porn distribution in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man will spend the next 20 years in Federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, William H. Maddox was sending child pornography to a minor through an app.

He was also receiving images of the minor engaged in sexual activity.

Maddox was extradited from Georgia to Mississippi in July 2024 to face the charges.

Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Maddox to the maximum sentence of 240 months in prison.

He will be subject to lifetime supervised release and must register as a sex offender upon release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated this case.

