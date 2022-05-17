Man to spend next 40 years in prison for killing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man will spend the next 40 years in prison for killing a Columbus man.

Malcolm Hill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He was sentenced today in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Hill was involved in the shooting death of Marcus Pate in October 2018.

Investigators believe Pate was killed during a robbery inside of his 11th Street South apartment.

Hill and Victoria Slayton were arrested for the crime.

Slayton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this year.