Man to spend next 40 years in prison for killing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man will spend the next 40 years in prison for killing a Columbus man.
Malcolm Hill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
He was sentenced today in Lowndes County Circuit Court.
Hill was involved in the shooting death of Marcus Pate in October 2018.
Investigators believe Pate was killed during a robbery inside of his 11th Street South apartment.
Hill and Victoria Slayton were arrested for the crime.
Slayton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this year.