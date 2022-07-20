Man tried to run over worker sent to repossess his car

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a dangerous job. That’s what one repo man found out in Noxubee County.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says a man working for a repossession firm was trying to recover a vehicle near Highway 14 West and Mt. Mariah Road.

That’s when the sheriff says the suspect, 24-year-old Ladarius Tompkins tried to run down the repo man with the car he had come to collect.

Tompkins is charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $25,000.