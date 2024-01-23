Man tries to break in to Gravel Hill home

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In case of an emergency, it always pays to have a plan. That proved true for a Carroll County family.

On Jan. 22, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from a man working in Greenwood.

He said a man with a knife was breaking into his home in the Gravel Hill area of Carroll County, and that his wife and children were hiding in the closet.

He was able to identify the suspect and give a vehicle description.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on the way to the scene and tried to pull it over at Acy’s Store.

The suspect, Steve Goss, ran inside but was quickly captured.

Goss was also found to have a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goss tried to break down the door of the home, when that didn’t work, he rammed his truck through the dining room.

The residents, a mother and 3 children, had retreated to a closet the family designated as a safe room.

The woman called her husband, who called the sheriff.

Goss allegedly broke into the closet, still wielding the knife.

The woman shot him, and he ran from the scene.

Steve Goss is charged with 4 counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Burglary.

He was out on bond on a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

