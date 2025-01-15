Man turns himself in for a drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a story we first brought you on Monday, January 13.

You’ll remember Noxubee County investigators were searching for an accused gunman.

Jermaine McCleod Jr. was wanted for a drive-by shooting, malicious mischief, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies said the shooting happened on December 15 in the Piney Woods area of Noxubee County.

The sheriff’s office told WCBI McCleod turned himself in on Tuesday evening.

His bond has been set at $105,000.

If you have additional information that can help call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 726-5133 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 503-7151.

