Man turns himself in for malicious mischief in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Lafayette County leads to a felony charge for an Abbeville man.
On Friday, September 26, Lafayette County deputies were called to a disturbance in Abbeville.
During that disturbance, a vehicle was reportedly hit, causing significant damage.
Deputies said the suspect, David Sherwin Haynie, also caused another disturbance.
For that incident, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
After further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle damage in the initial case was over one thousand dollars, and a warrant was issued for Malicious Mischief.
Haynie turned himself in on Tuesday, September 29.
His bond was set at $10,000.