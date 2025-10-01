Man turns himself in for malicious mischief in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Lafayette County leads to a felony charge for an Abbeville man.

On Friday, September 26, Lafayette County deputies were called to a disturbance in Abbeville.

During that disturbance, a vehicle was reportedly hit, causing significant damage.

Deputies said the suspect, David Sherwin Haynie, also caused another disturbance.

For that incident, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

After further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle damage in the initial case was over one thousand dollars, and a warrant was issued for Malicious Mischief.

Haynie turned himself in on Tuesday, September 29.

His bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.