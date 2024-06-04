Man wanted after Noxubee Co. grand jury indicts him in shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are searching for a man who was indicted in a shooting investigation.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Jahennessi Clark for aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in September 2023 at the Sportsplex, near Macon.

City workers were able to give law enforcement a description of the vehicles involved.

Investigators said a vehicle was hit several times.

Right now, deputies consider Clark armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are also searching for him.

If you know where Clark is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

