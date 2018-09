COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are trying to track down a man wanted on several active warrants.

Dennis Hicks, Junior, 31, is wanted for burglary, harassing phone calls, stalking and trespassing. His last known address was on Alabama Street.

If you know where Hicks is, contact the The Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.