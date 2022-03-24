Man wanted for armed robbery in Winston County arrested

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Winston County was arrested in nearby Choctaw County.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says Austin Goodin has been charged with the hold-up Tuesday morning at Crossroads Grocery, on Crystal Ridge Road.

Pugh says the robber made off with about a thousand dollars in cash and couple of cartons of cigarettes.

During the arrest, Choctaw County deputies recovered the cigarettes.

The clerk inside the store was not injured.

The case is still under investigation.