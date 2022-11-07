Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court.

19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him.

Columbus police said the incident happened on December 27, 2021, on Brynes Circle.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men fighting.

The victim was beaten with a pipe and had multiple injuries.

He’s been confined to a nursing home since being released from the hospital.

Calvin remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter