Man wanted for burglary and grand larceny in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for help finding a man considered armed and dangerous.

Malcolm Davis is wanted for burglary and grand larceny of an occupied dwelling.

Investigators believe the break-in happened on the morning of September 20, on Fairport Road in Brooksville.

Davis is from Lowndes County.

If you know where he is or have any information about the burglary, please call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 749-1228, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X