Man wanted for capital murder in Tupelo is captured in upstate New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for capital murder in Tupelo is captured in upstate New York.

Jaylen Wells was arrested in Albany, New York this morning.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made the arrest.

He will now await extradition to Mississippi.

No details about Wells’s arrest are being released at this time.

Wells was wanted for three counts of capital murder in connection with a Maynard Drive shooting.

21-year-old Norahs Coleman, 21-year-old Jessica Pannell, and 24-year-old Robben Wilson all died after being shot at a party.

Wells was 17 at the time of the shooting.