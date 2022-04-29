Man wanted for child sex crime in Calhoun County arrested in Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI ) – A man wanted for a child sex crime in Calhoun County is arrested in Michigan.

32-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez was indicted for touching a child for lustful purposes back in 2020.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Sanchez has been on the run for about two years.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement found Sanchez in Baldwin, Michigan.

He is now in the Calhoun County jail.

No trial date has been served.