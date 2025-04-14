Man wanted for contraband conspiracy in Kemper Co.

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a wanted man.

Kemper County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Cordarius Shondavis Lake.

Lake was indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy to introduce contraband in the Kemper-Neshoba County Correctional Facility.

Lake is listed at 5’6″ and 203 pounds.

He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Lake is, you are asked to call Crimestoppers, the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, or use the P3 tips app.

If your information leads to Lake’s arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

