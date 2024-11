Man wanted for cow theft arrested in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of stealing cows in Noxubee County is now in custody.

Deputies have been looking for Eric Seideman for about a month.

He was arrested in Lowndes County this past weekend.

Seideman is charged with grand larceny.

Investigators told WCBI that five cows were taken from a farm on Airport Road, near Shuqualak.

Bond has not been set for Seideman.

