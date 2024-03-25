Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender with DPS

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a registered sex offender.

40-year-old Kenneth Jones Jr. is a registered sex offender who has failed to register with the Department of Public Safety and has been non-compliant since November 18, 2023.

Jones was last seen around the first of the year on Old Houston Road near Aberdeen.

Jones is aware that he is wanted by MCSO, and he has also been referred to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force by the sheriff’s office.

If you know where Jones is, contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

You can remain anonymous.

