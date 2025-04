Man wanted for felony charges related to theft in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Prentiss County Sheriff Department need your help to find Kendall Taylor.

Taylor is wanted on felony charges related to a theft in Prentiss County.

If you know where Kendall Taylor may be, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or use the P-3 Tips app.

Both are anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.