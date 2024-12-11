Man wanted for felony shoplifting in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help to find Keyon Montra Lenior.

Lenior is wanted on 2 counts of Felony Shoplifting.

He is believed to be traveling in a gray, 2007 Toyota Highlander that has a dent on the passenger side back bumper and Itawamba County license plate ITE 865

If you know where Lenior is, or if you have any information on the cases, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1 800-773-8477, or use the P3 tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

