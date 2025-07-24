Man wanted for firing three dozen shots into a house in Shuqualak

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An incredible story of survival in Noxubee County after nearly three dozen shots are fired into a house.

Now, deputies are asking for help finding the gunman.

Information released today, July 24, shows the shooting happened on July 11 on Running Water Road in Shuqualak.

Investigators say five people were inside the home at the time of the gunfire.

Deputies found 32 rounds in the residence, including one in a mattress.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on the shooter or shooters, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

