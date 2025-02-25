Man wanted for Lafayette County shooting now in custody

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Lafayette County shooting is in custody.

Xikeious “Zack” Southern was wanted for aggravated assault.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said Southern turned himself in on Monday, February 24.

Investigators say a person came into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg on Sunday.

A post on social media did not say what led up to the gunfire or where the shooting happened.

No information about a bond has been released.

