Man wanted for rape and kidnapping turns himself in

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for rape and kidnapping turns himself in to law enforcement.

Corey Cortez Bell is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of rape.

Investigators say the alleged incident happened on December 17th at his white rock road home.

Deputies do not believe the victims are from Monroe County but did travel there with Bell.

The case remains under investigation.

Bell’s bond is $100,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.