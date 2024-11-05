Man wanted for suspected theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected thief.

Malcolm Davis is wanted for Possession of Stolen Property. He is also wanted for questioning in a number of theft cases.

Noxubee County deputies are also looking for Davis.

He is wanted in connection to a September 20 break-in on Fairport Road in Brooksville.

If you know where Malcolm Davis is, or if you have any information on any of these cases, call Columbus Police at (662) 244-3552, or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1(800) 530-7151.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X