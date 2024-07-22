Man wanted in Alcorn County for reportedly firing shots at someone

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a multi-agency search for a man in Alcorn County and law enforcement wants to know if you have seen him.

Here is a picture of the man they are searching for that was released on social media.

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the County Road 157 and 174 area near Rock Hill Pentecostal Church.

It was reported that a white male had fired shots at someone in the area.

The alleged individual then drove through a person’s yard and eventually wrecked the vehicle at an intersection.

According to the sheriff’s office, after wrecking the vehicle the man was confronted by citizens. That is when people say the man exited the vehicle with a rifle and ran away from the area.

The man was later seen by an officer with the Mississippi Highway Patrol behind a residence on County Road 174.

That’s when he fled again, this time heading north into a wooded area.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are still searching for the man.

If you see him, contact the sheriff’s office.

The last time he was spotted by law enforcement the man no longer had the rifle, nor was he wearing the blue plaid shirt.

