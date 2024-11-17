Man wanted in Clay County for alleged burglary has been arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted by the Clay County Sheriff’s office has been arrested.

Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were looking for burglary suspect, 22-year-old Asa Jennings Lester.

Lester was arrested and taken to the Choctaw County Jail on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 16.

He was later taken to the Clay County Jail.

He is charged with burglary of a residence.

Lester is accused of stealing firearms, laptop computers, a guitar, and jewelry from a home on Joe Thompson Road in western Clay County.

Lester is also suspected of stealing a truck in Webster County – and it may have been used in the Clay County home burglary.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says most of the stolen property has been recovered, but not all of it.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.