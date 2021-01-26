Man wanted in Columbus and Macon injured in a shootout with Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Columbus and Macon is injured in a shootout with Tuscaloosa police.

Law enforcement in Noxubee County and Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton confirms to WCBI that Devonte Farmer was in custody.

- Advertisement -

Tuscaloosa police were called to the Links Apartments yesterday afternoon about a man walking around with a gun.

The Tuscaloosa Police Violent Crimes Unit says when officers confronted the man he ran and later shot at them.

Police shot back and later arrested Farmer.

One officer was shot in his bulletproof vest but will survive.

The Noxubee County man was shot in the hand and is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The Tuscaloosa VCU says Farmer’s bond is set at 300 thousand dollars.

Farmer was wanted for a December shooting in Columbus.

Macon police have also charged Farmer with four counts of aggravated assault for shooting there.

Christopher Glenn is still wanted by Macon police in that incident.