Man wanted in connection to a shooting has been captured

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Roy Lee Fuller Jr. who was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on Feb. 6 on Sturgis-West Point Road has been captured.

Sheriff Shank Phelps is happy to announce that Roy Lee Fuller, Jr. is now in the custody of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Fuller faces charges of Attempted Murder.

Fuller was arrested at a hotel in Houston, MS by the Houston Police Department and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.

