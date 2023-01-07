Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars.

Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Brooks now faces charges of Accessory After the Fact of Murder and Possession of Cocaine.

The Accessory charge stems from the 2021 shooting death of Frank Edwards.

Kenny Armistad has been charged with murder in that case.

Brooks is accused of assisting Armistad in evading arrest, knowing that Armistad had committed murder.

Brooks will likely be charged as a habitual offender. He has a long history of felony arrests, including drug charges.

