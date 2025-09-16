Man wanted in connection with a church burglary in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is wanted in connection with a church burglary.

26-year-old Caleb Heard has been accused of breaking into Palo Alto Church, on Highway 47, in Clay County.

Investigators believe the burglary happened on August 27.

Three amplifiers and a safe were taken.

If you know where Heard is, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips app to anonymously give law enforcement information.

