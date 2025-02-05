Man wanted in connection with a shooting in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

33-year-old William Keith Hill is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Investigators said he allegedly shot into a vehicle on Jack Tate Road.

The shooting happened this past September in the Sandyland Community.

No injuries were reported.

It’s believed the Noxubee County man is still in the area.

If you know where Hill is call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X