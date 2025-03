Man wanted in connection with an assault case in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted person.

Ryan Hearn is wanted in connection with an assault case in Tupelo.

If you have any information about Ryan Hearn’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tupelo Police, or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or you can call 911.

