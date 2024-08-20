Man wanted in connection with Columbus shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Columbus shooting turned himself in.

Jerome Abrams is in the Lowndes County jail charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Abrams is facing charges after a person was shot early Sunday morning in the 700 block of 17th Street North.

Police say there was a fight before gunshots were fired.

One man was shot in the arm.

He was treated and released at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Bond has not been set for Abrams.

