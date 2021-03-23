Man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting turned himself in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting drives himself to jail.

Macon police say Jay Wells turned himself in after his picture aired on WCBI last week.

- Advertisement -

He’s accused of shooting into an apartment at the Cedar Creek Apartment complex, just over a week ago.

Several bullets went into windows and walls at one unit and damaged another apartment.

Wells is charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

His bond was set at 112,000 dollars.