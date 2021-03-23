Man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting turned himself in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting drives himself to jail.
Macon police say Jay Wells turned himself in after his picture aired on WCBI last week.
He’s accused of shooting into an apartment at the Cedar Creek Apartment complex, just over a week ago.
Several bullets went into windows and walls at one unit and damaged another apartment.
Wells is charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
His bond was set at 112,000 dollars.