Man wanted in connection with rape investigation now in custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Columbus rape investigation is in custody.

Randy Pratt is in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The jail lists his charges as sexual battery and aggravated assault.

Officers were called Baptist Golden Triangle to speak with the reported victim on June 30.

CPD investigators said Pratt was identified as the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X