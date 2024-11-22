Man wanted in connection with school bus shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Columbus shooting earlier this week is in custody.

Martez Meeks turned himself in November 22.

He will remain in the Lowndes County jail until bond is set.

The official charges against Meeks have not been released.

You may recall one person was shot November 18, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North.

During while the victim and gunmen were shooting at each other, a bullet struck the tire of a Columbus Municipal School District bus.

10 students and a driver were on the bus.

No one was injured on the bus.

Meek’s mother, Cassandra Perry, was arrested earlier this week and charged with accessory after the fact.

