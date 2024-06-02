Man wanted in Corinth for unarmed carjacking

If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS.

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Corinth Police Department need your help locating 41-year-old Steven James McDaniel.

McDaniel has a warrant for unarmed carjacking.

You can also download the P3 Tips App and leave an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

