Man wanted in Corinth for unarmed carjacking
CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Corinth Police Department need your help locating 41-year-old Steven James McDaniel.
McDaniel has a warrant for unarmed carjacking.
If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS.
You can also download the P3 Tips App and leave an anonymous tip.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.